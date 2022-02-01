The story behind this photo of downtown residents blocking a truck's path

Truck off.

That's what a few Ottawa residents communicated in their body language seen in a photo circulating online — a snapshot that captures the tension between Ottawans living in the downtown core and a cross-country convoy of visitors who have occupied city streets and Parliament Hill since Friday.

The image shows a large dump truck just metres away from two residents standing in the middle of a narrow Cooper Street in the city's Centretown neighbourhood — and both sides appear to be at a standstill.

"I decided to get out in the streets in front of a big truck … because I felt powerless. By that point it was three days of non-stop honking, yelling," Marika Morris, one of the residents in the photo, told CBC News on Tuesday.

"We can't think, we can't work, we can't study."

From left to right, Andrea Colbert, Lise Lebeau and Marika Morris. The trio stood up to a small convoy of vehicles that paraded through their residential street on Monday. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Tuesday marks the fifth day downtown Ottawa residents have had to endure blaring honks and the smell of diesel fuel, stemming from an occupation of trucks and thousands of protesters that came to Ottawa in what began as opposition to mandatory vaccination for cross-border truckers — and has since evolved to include a range of opposition to COVID-19 public health measures.

"The only way to communicate with them was to stand in the middle of the road and make a thumbs down sign every time they honked," said Morris.

"That was the only way to communicate that we don't want them to terrorize us and we don't want them to occupy our streets."

It's not easy to stand up to a bully. - Andrea Colbert, Ottawa resident

Morris, who's seen in the photo directly in front of the truck leading a small parade of other vehicles, points her thumb down at drivers. Some are applauding her and her neighbours as "heroes."

"Three older ladies just blocked a small convoy lead by a dump trunk on Cooper. They were fantastic and are my new heroes," posted a Reddit user Monday, alongside the photo. CBC has contacted them for an interview and is waiting to hear back.

"Not all heroes wear capes! Some wear shawls," another wrote in response.

Three brave senior women say ENOUGH #Ottawa

'They don't care whether we live or die'

Lise Lebeau and Andrea Colbert were with Morris on Monday afternoon.

"The driver got very mad and he was honking," explained Lebeau, who said their impromptu blockade lasted only a few minutes.

"They got more belligerent, really aggressive, and were yelling at us," said Colbert.

Morris said the vehicles blocked every entry and exit for emergency vehicles.

"I know they don't care whether we live or die, but I certainly do care whether my neighbours live or die — so I wasn't going to stand there for too long."

A protester walks in front of Parliament Hill on Tuesday in Ottawa in front of a sign that says 'U gotta go'. Organizers behind the demonstration that has seized the nation's capital say they are preparing to stick around even longer by distributing fuel and supplies to the trucks clogging up Ottawa streets. (Adrian Wyld/CP)

Worried for neighbours

Morris said she typically sees people walking dogs all hours of the day — but the street has been barren for days. She knows of at least one child who's afraid to step outside, and says the vehicles are preventing some elderly residents from getting their prescription medications or grocery deliveries.

Morris said she was "choking on the way to the pharmacy" on vehicle exhaust fumes as they idled nearby. Lebeau, who has difficulty breathing, said she had to rely on her puffer more in the past few days.

The women also allege some people have defecated in the neighbourhood yards.

"They say they're doing this for freedom? Well we don't feel free, that's for sure," said Morris.

"We just decided we had enough, and we thought we'd make a statement," said Colbert, as horns roared behind her. "They're terrorizing our city."

She said once the photo of the trio began circulating, she felt proud of their efforts.

"But that was scary," Colbert said. "That's a huge truck ... It's not easy to stand up to a bully."

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said it's time for protesters to move on to "let the people of Ottawa live" and let closed businesses reopen.

Asked during a Monday afternoon news conference whether police might end up clearing the protesters out, Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said police have "all options" on the table.

Sloly is scheduled to provide another update on the demonstrations on Wednesday afternoon.