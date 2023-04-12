Downtown LRT tunnel to be partially closed for two weekends as crews assess needed repairs

The LRT's downtown tunnel will be partially closed for the last weekend of April and the first weekend of May while crews assess the extent of repairs needed to prevent water leakage, OC Transpo says.

The closure of weekend LRT service between Hurdman and Parliament stations is part of regular maintenance for underground tunnels, according to a memo to council from OC Transpo general manager Renée Amilcar.

It will allow Rideau Transit Group to determine "the scope of required repairs to prevent water infiltration in sections of the tunnel," Amilcar wrote.

RTG's assessment will provide the basis of a plan for scheduled tunnel maintenance in June, she added.

LRT Line 1 service will continue to run on either end of the closure, between Tunney's Pasture and Parliament stations in the west and between Hurdman and Blair stations in the east, according to the memo.

R1 bus service will run between Hurdman and Lyon stations, Amilcar said, and regular LRT service will resume at 5 a.m. on both Monday, May 1 and Monday, May 8.