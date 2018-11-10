Controversial Down syndrome ad highlights important issue, advocates say

A new ad campaign by the Canadian Down Syndrome Society that features people with genetic disorder in animal costumes and asks that they be added to the endangered species list is getting mixed reviews, but it's also drawing attention to an important issue, advocates say.

Elaine Willcock, a member of the Canadian Down Syndrome Society's board of directors and a mother of two children with the disorder, said Canada doesn't keep statistics on people with Down syndrome, but in the U.S., the population has dropped by about 30 per cent.

"And what we're finding is, as the population of people with Down syndrome shrinks, so do their resources," Willcock told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Friday.

In March 2019, the society plans to submit its official application for people with the syndrome to be added to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's endangered species list.

The goal is to try to get more funding and resources for people living with the disorder.

'Just asking for the same level of support'

"It's [a serious proposal] because we want to make the stand that the world puts a lot of money in support to endangered animals. We have endangered populations of people, and they're just asking for the same level of support," Willcock said.

Once people understand what someone [with Down syndrome] can bring to the world, it is different, and it's fascinating, and it's valuable. - Pam Power

"With my kids, I laugh every single day, hysterically. They bring so much pleasure in their fight to be themselves, and I think as a country we need to value that, we need to value people. And that's what I think this campaign is getting to. Yes, we value animals, but you know what? We need to value ourselves."

Willcock said the costumes don't mock or ridicule anything about Down syndrome, and that the actors with Down syndrome knew what they were getting into.

"They're all very high-functioning people with Down syndrome, and they knew exactly what the script meant. They knew exactly what they were doing, and they were all for it," she said.

Pamela Power, a parent of a daughter with Down syndrome, says the genetic disorder is worth preserving because people who live with it bring something unique and valuable to the world. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

'Something to preserve'

Pamela Power — who co-founded a group for learners with Down syndrome and whose 20-year-old daughter also has the genetic disorder — said the ad didn't really resonate with her, but she agrees with the spirit behind the message.

"I agree with any frustration that leads them to create an ad campaign that's controversial to get attention, because this is a population that's tremendously overlooked" in terms of housing, education and employment opportunities, she said.

Power agrees the genetic disorder is worth saving.

"I think [Down syndrome] is something to preserve. I would never, ever tell somebody who's pregnant with a child with Down syndrome what they should do, ever. These choices are so individual. But ... once people understand what someone [with Down syndrome] can bring to the world, it is different, and it's fascinating, and it's valuable."

