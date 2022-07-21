Eastern Ontario doulas preparing clients for epidural shortage

Doulas in Ottawa and Kingston, Ont., are preparing their clients for the possibility they may not have access to an epidural during childbirth, given the global shortage of catheters used to administer the pain medication.

Chelsea Loutsenko, a Kingston-based doula, said many of her clients plan on having non-medicated births — but knowing they can have an epidural provides a bit of comfort.

"I think [the shortage] just kind of adds an extra layer of uncertainty and a little bit of worry perhaps," she said.

"The tried-and-true comfort for everyone is always that epidural and just that consistency of it being there. I expect doula services to get a bit more in demand."

The Kingston Health Sciences Centre has sent a letter to patients planning on giving birth that outlines the shortage. It said that while the hospital is currently monitoring its supply, the ability to offer epidural pain control during labour could be affected.

In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson said while the hospital is not limiting access to epidurals at this time, it is keeping tabs on their stock and has contingency plans should the shortage continue.

Loutsenko said she's not worried about clients giving birth in the next month or so, but it's a different story for those due in October and November.

"They're kind of waiting and seeing," she said. "I think if the shortage continues, we'll have to have a lot of conversations and extra practice around, you know, mindfulness and positivity — just to get them through."

The Kingston General Hospital is seen from a drone last winter. The hospital is monitoring the epidural shortage situation and has informed people could affect their ability to offer pain control during labour. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Taking control away

Kiersten Bellmore-Nidd is due to give birth to her second child in Ottawa on Oct. 31, and she's already decided to have an epidural.

"It's concerning," she said. "Not having the option is something that, you know, goes through your mind a lot because it's taking the control away from you."

Bellmore-Nidd plans on giving birth at the Montfort Hospital and has hired a doula to help her through her labour. She said they've been discussing alternative ways to manage pain during the process.

She said she also tried to bring up the shortage with her team of family doctors, but they weren't discussing it because they didn't want to worry patients.

"It was, 'I don't want to worry you, but we'll talk about it when it gets closer to your due date,'" she said.

Spokespeople for the Montfort Hospital and the Queensway-Carelton Hospital have said their patients aren't currently affected by the shortage.

In a statement, The Ottawa Hospital said it was monitoring the situation while ensuring there was no impact on the patients. It said it was working closely with suppliers "to find substitutes and alternatives as we navigate this supply chain issue."