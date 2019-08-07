Want to make your own doughnuts? You better 'know the dough'

Seven months ago, Ottawa musician Connor McGuire ditched his guitar and picked up a mixing bowl.

With help from his three-year-old son and taste-tester Rufus, McGuire whipped up a doughnut recipe worth selling. He then opened McGuire's Doughnuts, the first artisanal doughnut shop in Pembroke, Ont.

"As a musician, I used to go to sleep in the early morning," said McGuire. "And now, I am waking up early in the morning to start the day."

McGuire told CBC Radio's All In A Day that, like playing a song with a different instrument, each batch he creates is unique.

He uses a yeast dough, which produces a pastry that's thicker than typical cake doughnuts.

"You have to know the dough," said McGuire. "Temperature and humidity affects the rising of the dough, which is a huge part of this recipe.​​​​​​"

You can find McGuire's recipe below.

During the winter, McGuire's Doughnuts sells nearly 1,000 doughnuts a day. (Courtesy of Connor McGuire)

McGuire's yeast doughnut recipe

Ingredients:

1 lb. white all-purpose flour

1 large egg, beaten

8 g fresh yeast

80-90 ml warm water

150 ml warm buttermilk

2 oz. melted vegetable shortening

2 oz. white, granulated sugar

2 tbsp. salt

white sugar

cinnamon

This batch of dough will make between 12 and 20 doughnuts.

Directions: