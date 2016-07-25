Police in Kingston, Ont., have charged a 30-year-old woman who allegedly smashed up a local coffee shop when it couldn't fulfil her early morning doughnut fix.

The hungry woman entered the downtown coffee shop around 4:15 a.m. on April 22, Kingston police said in a media release Friday.

When she learned there were no doughnuts ready, she became "enraged" and began yelling and screaming at the workers, police said.

On her way out, she kicked the glass door open, police said, causing it to shatter.

The woman was arrested early Thursday morning after she returned to the coffee shop, police said.

She was charged with mischief under $5,000 and breaching probation.