Doug Ford wants to end donor-funded MPP allowances used by some in his party

Doug Ford would work with other party leaders to prevent the use of riding association funds for MPP allowances, he said during a campaign stop in the riding of Ottawa West-Nepean on Monday.

Incumbent Nepean MPP and recent cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod received more than $44,000 in allowance from her riding association over three years.

The PC Party leader said he wasn't happy to hear about it.

"I was frustrated, to be frank with you. But it was all by the law," Ford said.

'I want to put an end to it'

While MacLeod's use of rising association funds was criticized, it wasn't illegal.

Ford said there needs to be a non-partisan effort to ensure MPPs are prohibited from taking these kind of funds in the future.

"After this election, I want to put an end to it," Ford said.

"[All] four parties need to get together and have a chat about it."

Ontario PC MPPs took over $125K in top-up allowances

According to Elections Ontario financial statements released by the NDP, MacLeod was one of eight Conservative MPPs who received a total of over $125,000 in allowances from local riding associations between 2018 and 2021. All but one of these candidates are running for re-election.

Out of all the PC MPPs who took allowances, MacLeod's was the highest by a large margin.

MacLeod did not attend any of Ford's campaign stops in the capital Monday. It was Ford's first visit to Ottawa during the 2022 provincial election. The election is Thursday.

MacLeod did not respond to a request for comment.