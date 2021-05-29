Ottawa brothers killed in south-side double homicide

Three brothers were shot Friday evening at an Alta Vista mini-mall in a double homicide, CBC News has learned.

Police said Abdulaziz Abdullah, 34, and Mohamad Abdullah, 27 were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim, according to multiple sources, was their brother Fawaz Abdullah, who was taken to hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. Ottawa police believe the shootings were targeted.

The drive-by shooting occurred just after 6:30 p.m. The brothers were shot near their white Range Rover parked at the sidewalk edge of a packed parking lot at the intersection of Alta Vista Drive and Dorion Avenue.

Eyewitnesses told CBC News they heard gunshot after gunshot and described a confrontation. Police and paramedics descended on the area. One man was found dead inside the vehicle, while another brother was on the ground.

Police covered the driver's side window of the SUV with a white sheet and placed a yellow tarp on the dead man on the ground. They cordoned off the entire parking lot and plaza, which contains a Shopper's Drug Mart and Tim Hortons, with police tape.

History with courts

A group of men stood watch across the street Friday evening, their numbers slowly growing as police remained at the scene.

Two of the Abdullah brothers have a history with the criminal courts and gang-related violence.

Abdulaziz Abdullah, or "EZ," 34, has been convicted numerous times for gang-and-gun violence.

Those convictions range from gun possession to being an accessory after a homicide. He also faced a conviction for his involvement in a 2008 gang-related drive-by shooting in the city's south end.

In 2011, Abdulaziz was convicted of brandishing a gun to get rid of people from a hotel party. He then barricaded himself inside a room and a six-hour standoff with police ensued. He was convicted of possessing and carelessly handling a semi-automatic handgun.

Court records tell the story of a family that tried to steer him and his brothers away from a life of guns.

He came to Canada from Kuwait when he was seven-years-old, according to the sentencing decision from the hotel case. After youth brushes with the law and "what his family considered to be undesirable friends," the family returned to Kuwait. Abdulaziz came back to Canada in 2007. His criminal charges and convictions continued.

He pleaded guilty in October 2016 to being an accessory and getaway driver in the homicide of Sharif Said in 2015.

Those with information asked to contact police

Fawaz Abdullah, or "Caesar," who survived Friday's shooting, was charged with two counts of attempted murder in a drive-by shooting in 2014. He pleaded guilty to lesser firearms charges in 2016 and was sentenced to three years and 131 days in prison.

Police do not believe that Friday's homicide is related to the fatal shooting of Abdulkadir Yusuf earlier this week.

The Abdullah brothers' deaths are the fifth and sixth homicides in Ottawa in 2021.

Police ask anyone with information on the triple shooting to call the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.