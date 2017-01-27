OC Transpo pulls some double-deckers off road after bus ended up in ditch

OC Transpo has proactively taken 19 double-decker buses out of service after a bus of the same model ended up in a ditch on Monday.

The bus was travelling east on Carling Avenue in Kanata and went off the road near Herzberg Avenue. Ottawa police say the accident happened around 5 p.m.

There were two passengers on the bus, but neither of them nor the driver was injured, according to Dan Villeneuve, the acting director of transit operations with OC Transpo.

The transit agency is investigating the incident and the bus will be towed to an OC Transpo garage to be inspected, Villeneuve said in an emailed statement.

OC Transpo is working with the manufacturer to determine the cause of the incident.

The recall of the buses comes as the city deals with problems that have closed its light rail transit (LRT) line until at least Friday.

The closure started when a train axle became dislodged on Ottawa's Confederation Line on Sunday and won't end until the investigation into the breakdown is concluded.

But OC Transpo says the removal of these buses will have no effect on bus services, including the replacement buses running to cover for the LRT.