No injuries after OC Transpo double-decker strikes canopy

An investigation is underway after a double-decker OC Transpo bus struck a canopy outside a Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) building in Barrhaven earlier this week.

It happened at about 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, and involved a bus on Route 179, which runs in the west end from CitiGate to Fallowfield, according to an emailed statement from the city.

The double-decker "made minor contact" with a canopy on the outside of the building, and the "upper right window of the bus was cracked," reads the statement by Jim Greer, the city's director of transit operations.

No passengers were aboard the bus at the time, and no injuries were reported. People waiting for the bus at a nearby stop were picked up by another bus.

The CFIA's incident report did not note any damage to the canopy, according to a spokesperson.

OC Transpo is investigating.

On Jan. 11, a double-decker OC Transpo bus slammed into an overhang at Westboro station along the Transitway, killing three people and injuring 23 others.

An investigation into that crash is ongoing.