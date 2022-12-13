Do you know what happened to Dottie the black Lab?

A young Labrador retriever suffering from bite wounds and doused with what may have been pepper spray was found wandering along March Road on Dec. 6, and the Ottawa Humane Society is trying to find out what happened.

A man driving in a vehicle spotted the black dog and promptly drove it to the humane society that afternoon, according to spokesperson Stephen Smith.

The two-year-old female was wearing a torn-up dog sweater, had multiple wounds and smelled like it had been pepper-sprayed. The driver who found the dog had trouble breathing while en route to the humane society and sneezed a lot, Smith reported.

Once at the humane society, staff had to wear personal protective gear to prevent themselves from reacting to the "acrid smell."

Dottie was found wearing a torn-up sweater and a collar. The humane society can't say for sure that the dog was sprayed with pepper spray, but described Dottie as having an 'acrid smell' that caused anyone close by to sneeze and have difficulty breathing. (Ottawa Humane Society)

Multiple bites were found on the dog's face and legs, which Smith said appeared canine. They may have come from another dog or a coyote, but the humane society can't be sure.

A police report was filed, and Dottie is recovering in the society's critical care unit.

The three-day "stray window" has passed since Dottie was found, meaning the young dog is now owned by the society and able to be adopted later on.