Sprinting icon Donovan Bailey joins bid to buy Ottawa Senators

Donovan Bailey, the last Canadian man to win Olympic gold in the 100-metre dash, says he's joined the bid led by Los Angeles-based producer Neko Sparks and rapper Snoop Dogg to buy the NHL club.

Links up with bid led by Snoop Dogg, Neko Sparks

CBC News
A sprinter stands on a track with both of his arms raised. Thousands of people are in the stands behind him.
Canadian sprinting icon Donovan Bailey, seen here after winning a race in 1995, confirmed Friday that he's joined a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators. (Thomas Kienzle/The Associated Press)

Sprinting icon Donovan Bailey, the last Canadian man to win Olympic gold in the 100-metre dash, says he's joined one of the bids to purchase the Ottawa Senators.

Bailey tweeted Friday that he'd joined the bid led by Los Angeles-based producer Neko Sparks and rapper Snoop Dogg to buy the NHL club.

He later confirmed his involvement in a message to CBC News.

Bailey won double gold at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, winning both the men's 100 and 4x100-metre relay.

His time of 9.84 seconds in the 100-metre dash set a world record at the time.

Bailey retired from competitive sprinting in 2001 and has since been inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. He was also appointed to the Order of Canada last year.

Monday was the deadline to submit bids to purchase the Senators, who were put up for sale following the death of owner Eugene Melnyk last March.

More to come.

