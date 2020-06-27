An independent investigation into whether an Ottawa public school board trustee harassed a teenage boy for not abiding by COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines at a Barrhaven park is now in the board's hands.

In early April, an investigation was launched into Donna Blackburn, a trustee for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, after she posted on Facebook about a teen playing basketball for more than an hour at Neill Nesbitt Park on Foxfield Drive.

"I have called by-law and will stand here until they come," Blackburn wrote in the post, which included a picture of the teen. "I will follow him home if I have to."

It was the same day that new City of Ottawa health and safety protocols prohibiting lingering in public parks came into effect.

The board subsequently asked its human rights and equity adviser to investigate the matter, saying it was "very concerned about the allegations of racism and bias" Blackburn's post had generated.

OCDSB trustee Donna Blackburn posted this message on social media on March 27, 2020. An investigation into Blackburn's actions has now wrapped up. (Facebook)

Blackburn considered credible

The investigation was conducted by Zaheer Lakhani, a lawyer from Lakhani Campea LLP.

According to Lakhani's written report, the teenager, Styles Lepage, was interviewed only through written statements from a lawyer.

Lepage alleges Blackburn singled him out while he played basketball alone, despite the fact others were playing soccer and baseball in the park.

According to the 17-year-old's version of the events, Blackburn also claimed she would call his school principal and basketball coach to have him thrown off the team.

Blackburn was interviewed virtually and Lakhani found her to be a credible witness, partially because secondary sources corroborated her version of events and also because she "made significant admissions adverse to her interests."

At the same time, Lakhani wrote that he did "find some of her explanations for her conduct to be disingenuous."

Regrets Facebook post

While Blackburn agrees she told Lepage she'd call his coach, she told Lakhani it was "a way of trying to appeal to him regarding the urgency of the pandemic."

The father of Styles Lepage, 17, previously told CBC that the teenager sought out an empty basketball court to get some exercise by himself. (Matthew Kedroe)

According to the report, what Blackburn doesn't deny, however, is that she told the high schooler that "people who do not care about the rules end up in Innes Road."

Innes Road is shorthand for the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

"My point in the moment was simply that choosing to ignore the rules is a slippery slope," she said in a statement previously sent to media.

"However, with the benefit of reflection, I do sincerely regret delivering this message in this way. Of course, I do understand that young Black men are disproportionately represented in our criminal justice system. I apologize for using that turn of phrase with [the teen]."

Similarly, Blackburn said she regretted posting on her private Facebook page about the encounter.

Board to consider report Monday

In his report, Lakhani wrote that Blackburn's role on the board was an integral part of the encounter, noting the trustee used her Facebook page to discuss OCDSB matters with constituents.

He also concluded Blackburn's decision to tell the teen that people who don't obey rules could end up incarcerated was "racially insensitive, given that Black persons are routinely over represented in the criminal justice system."

"The racial insensitivity of this comment has since been acknowledged by Trustee Blackburn and she confirmed that she has, as a result, faced severe and increasing media and personal backlash," he wrote.

Lakhani's report doesn't make any direct recommendations.

Instead, the school board will consider whether Blackburn's actions represented a breach of the board's code of conduct during its Monday meeting.

If the board finds she breached the code, Blackburn could face penalties ranging from a public censure to being barred from sitting on one or more committees for up to six months.

The OCDSB does not have the power to declare a trustee's seat vacant.