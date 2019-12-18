Gatineau donation bins getting filled with trash

Some Gatineau, Que., charities say they've been hit hard by a one-two punch of a couple city bylaws that came into effect in the last 18 months.

The first bylaw restricts where charities can place their donation bins, while the second limits how much large residential garbage such as furniture and construction debris can be put on people's curbs.

And although it might be the season of giving, some people have started using the remaining donation bins as a one-stop shop for all their illegal dumping needs.

"We're thinking of taking the boxes away," said Jean-Pierre Breton, president of the St. Vincent de Paul Riviera board of management.

His charity sells donated clothing and donates the surplus to help combat poverty.

"It will save us time. It will save us costs, because right now we're paying a lot of money, [more than] $12,000 a year, just to get rid of garbage."

New permits

Donation bins have a bumpy recent history in Gatineau.

Last year, charges were laid against a man who allegedly stole several donation bins and repainted them to sell used clothing.

In late 2017, a group of charities complained to council about the level of competition for clothing donations.

As a response, the city banned bins owned by for-profit companies and limited non-profit organizations to three bins per property.

Under the bylaw that came into effect in early fall, non-profits organizations with bins on city property would also have to apply for new permits, which would be reviewed annually.

Only 6 permits granted

According to data from the City of Gatineau, eight organizations sent 75 applications for permits, but half were cancelled because they were incomplete or in the wrong location.

The city is processing 31 requests and only six permits have been granted so far.

Breton said although some of his bins have been in place for 40 years, applying for the correct permits has been a struggle and only one of their permits has been approved.

He's still working through the process to be able to keep some of their existing bins.

Jean-Pierre Breton is one of the people running the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul Riviera non-profit. (Radio-Canada)

Parc-de-la-Montagne-Saint-Raymond Coun. Louise Boudrias acknowledges implementing regulations hasn't gone as planned.

"One thing that we wanted to do was to make sure that the private companies were not able to have those kind of bins — that did work," she said.

"On the other hand, because of the new regulations, what citizens were doing is they were dropping off all sorts of things."

Gatineau Coun. Louise Boudrias acknowledges implementing regulations hasn’t gone as planned. (Radio-Canada)

She said a solution needs to be found.

"[Big Brothers Big Sisters] loses $5,000 a month because they removed their boxes. It was too expensive for them to manage," she said in a French-language interview.

Illegal dumping decreasing

Plateau Coun. Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, president of the city's housing and environmental commission, said the city now allows charities to drop off sorted garbage for free.

Still, the councillor said the total amount of illegal dumping has decreased over the last year.

"That's exactly what we were expecting," she said. "For a few months there will be an increase and then it would decrease. That's what we've seen."

She said the city is open to reviewing the regulations but believes more time is needed to determine their effectiveness.

Plateau Coun. Maude Marquis-Bissonnette said illegal dumping has actually decreased since the implementation of the new regulations. (Radio-Canada)

Breton believes regulating the competition will help charities in the long run, but that the costs associated with hauling away garbage remain too much.

"We want people to give us what is good, [what still] has good value, so we can help our own people," Breton said.

"But to give us garbage: empty paint cans, used tires, whatever — no. You're not helping us. You're costing us money."