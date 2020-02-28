Ottawa Redblacks player blindsided by Trump tweet

RJ Harris didn't make a heroic play. He didn't take a controversial political stance. He didn't really do anything but have the same name as a Pennsylvania radio show host who supports Donald Trump.

The Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver, whose Twitter handle is @RJHarris15, was tagged on Friday by the U.S. president in a tweet that seems to be meant for Harrisburg, Pa., morning show radio host RJ Harris, @RJHarrisWHP580.

“You go around Pennsylvania and you see Trump signs everywhere. The Donald Trump situation is bigger than the Reagan Revolution. Donald Trump has inspired us.” <a href="https://twitter.com/RjHarris15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RjHarris15</a> WHP580 —@realDonaldTrump

All it likely took was the slip of a finger or extra space.

The team confirmed in a tweet that was not a statement from their third most-targeted receiver last year, his second in the CFL.

We can confirm that <a href="https://twitter.com/RjHarris15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RjHarris15</a> was mistagged in this tweet. —@REDBLACKS

The 27-year-old, who was born in Germany but grew up in Maryland, took the opportunity to plug an upcoming camp for kids.

Aye, he tagged the wrong Rj Harris y’all. But while I got all y’all attention.. don’t forget... REGISTRATION IS LIVE! <a href="https://t.co/5mfj5HTE4j">pic.twitter.com/5mfj5HTE4j</a> —@RjHarris15

He later said in a team video his phone was buzzing non-stop.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/RjHarris15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RjHarris15</a> breaks down his morning after being tagged on Twitter by <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realDonaldTrump</a>. <a href="https://t.co/OGpkmVoCrv">pic.twitter.com/OGpkmVoCrv</a> —@REDBLACKS

Most of the replies to Trump's tweet were of a political nature rather than a prediction of how the Redblacks offence will shake out under new coach Paul LaPolice when they kick off June 12.

As for the radio host? While he didn't seem to mind the misstep, we may have to wait until he takes back the mic on central Pennsylvania's number one radio show on Monday to hear more.