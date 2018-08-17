Ex-Scouts leader handed 6-year sentence for sex crimes

A former Scouts leader has been sentenced to six years in prison for sexual crimes against 11 young boys in the 1970s and 1990s.

Donald Sullivan, now 68, pleaded guilty to five counts of gross indecency and one count of sexual assault earlier this year. He was a Scouts leader at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Alta Vista Drive in Ottawa between 1972 and 1977.

Justice Norman Boxall appeared to choke up as he delivered the sentence to a room full of his victims and their families.

"As a scout leader, he was in a clear position of trust," said Boxall, calling the harm done to Sullivan's victims "profound."

Victims commended

Sullivan groomed his young victims, Boxall said, and at least two of them were repeatedly molested.

Sullivan's crimes against children "demand a harsh sentence," Boxall said. He commended the victims for coming forward after decades of silence, saying their bravery sends a message that child victims will eventually speak up and their abusers will be caught.

Sullivan, dressed in a denim jacket and jeans, did not look at the victims gathered in the courtroom as Boxall laid out his decision. He simply stood and gave a slight nod to acknowledge his punishment.

Maximum penalty

Crown attorney Sabrina Goldfarb had originally asked the judge to impose a 10-year prison sentence on Sullivan.

Instead, he was sentenced to five concurrent sentences of five years in prison for gross indecency, the maximum penalty at the time the attacks took place.

Sullivan was also sentenced to one year for the sexual assault charge, which stems from an incident in the 1990s.

The penalty was mitigated by the fact that Sullivan pleaded guilty, saving the victims from having to testify about their experiences. Had he not spared them that ordeal, his sentence would have been significantly longer, Boxall said.

Sullivan will also be banned for life from areas frequented by children such as schools and parks, and will be banned from communicating with children online.