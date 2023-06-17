1 man seriously injured in Vanier South shooting

Ottawa police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in the city's Vanier South neighbourhood Saturday morning.

Ottawa paramedics said they responded to a shooting around 9:20 a.m. in Gil O Julien Park, off Vanier Parkway.

An adult male was taken to hospital in serious condition, paramedics said.

As of Saturday afternoon, a section of the park was cordoned off with police tape, and police cruisers were still on scene.

Police are investigating the incident but said no other information was available as of Saturday afternoon.