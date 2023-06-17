Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

1 man seriously injured in Vanier South shooting

Ottawa police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in a park in the city's Vanier South neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

Adult male taken to hospital in serious condition, paramedics say

CBC News ·
A police cruiser in a grassy field with police tape.
Police cordoned off a section of Gil O. Julien park on Saturday after a man was shot and taken to hospital in serious condition earlier in the day. (Guy Quenneville/CBC News)

Ottawa police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in the city's Vanier South neighbourhood Saturday morning. 

Ottawa paramedics said they responded to a shooting around 9:20 a.m. in Gil O Julien Park, off Vanier Parkway.

An adult male was taken to hospital in serious condition, paramedics said.

As of Saturday afternoon, a section of the park was cordoned off with police tape, and police cruisers were still on scene.

Police are investigating the incident but said no other information was available as of Saturday afternoon.

A sign outside a park with the wors "Gil O Julien Park" on it.
Gil O Julien Park in Vanier South. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now