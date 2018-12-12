Residents rescued from balconies in major fire on Donald Street

A major fire at a highrise apartment building east of downtown Ottawa forced residents onto their balconies to be rescued by firefighters and caused several people to inhale smoke.

Emergency crews were called to 251 Donald Street, east of the Vanier Parkway, just before 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters had to call for backup twice and pull people off their balconies using ladders.

Ottawa paramedics said as of 6:15 a.m. they had treated about 12 people for smoke inhalation and were taking five of them to hospital.

A three-alarm fire broke out at 251 Donald St. at about 5:30 a.m. Dec. 12. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Donald Street is closed between Quill and Beaudry avenues.

Ottawa Community Housing says it manages the building, which has 200 units over its 21 storeys.