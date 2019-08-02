Man dies after highrise fire east of downtown Ottawa

A man living on the 14th floor of a Donald Street apartment building has died of the injuries he suffered in an overnight fire.

Ottawa Fire Services said they were called to the 21-storey building at 251 Donald St., east of the Vanier Parkway, at about 2:30 a.m.

The fire started in a unit on the 14th floor, leading to multiple people being rescued and one person being injured, according to firefighters.

Late Friday morning, police said a 63-year-old man had died. His name was not released.

People living on the 14th floor are unable to return home for the moment, firefighters said, with about 20 people getting assistance from services including the Red Cross.

Firefighters put out a fire in a 14th floor unit. At least one of the rescued people were from that floor. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

The cause of the fire and how much damage it caused have not yet been determined.

The fire left its mark on the side of the building. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

A major fire in December in this building managed by Ottawa Community Housing left all 230 people living there at the time homeless for a few days, with the cause eventually traced to a second-floor electrical room.