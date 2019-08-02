Highrise fire east of downtown Ottawa leads to multiple rescues

There's been another major fire at a Donald Street apartment building, with some residents needing to be rescued and firefighters closing off the 14th floor.

Ottawa Fire Services said they were called to the 21-storey building at 251 Donald St., east of the Vanier Parkway, at about 2:30 a.m.

The fire started in a unit on the 14th floor, leading to multiple people being rescued and one person being injured, according to firefighters.

Ottawa paramedics could not be reached for an update on that patient.

People living on the 14th floor are unable to return home for the moment, firefighters said, with about 20 people getting assistance from services including the Red Cross.

Firefighters put out a fire in a 14th floor unit. At least one of the rescued people were from that floor. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

The cause of the fire and how much damage it caused have not yet been determined.

No roads are closed due to the fire.

A major fire in December in this building managed by Ottawa Community Housing left all 230 people living there at the time homeless for a few days, with the cause eventually traced to a second-floor electrical room.