63-year-old victim of Donald Street fire identified

Friends say Jean Gagné died of injuries he suffered in a fire at a highrise east of downtown Ottawa last week, the second blaze at the same building in the past eight months.

The fire started on the 14th floor of the 21-storey tower at 251 Donald St., east of the Vanier Parkway, on Friday morning. Multiple people were rescued and Gagné was hurt, firefighters said.

He later died of his injuries.

Police said Tuesday they had finished notifying his family of his death.

Residents of the 14th floor were unable to return to their homes until Sunday. About 20 received assistance from aid organizations, including the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage have not been determined.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Ottawa police are investigating.

A major fire at the same building last December forced all 230 residents living there at the time from their homes for several days. The origin of that blaze was eventually traced to a second-floor electrical room.