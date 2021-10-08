Retired OPP officer charged with sexual assault

Ontario's police watchdog has charged a now-retired Ontario Provincial Police officer with a sexual assault in the 1990s in the former Rideau Township, which is currently the southern edge of Ottawa.

A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) news release said information was received in May about a sexual assault that happened between 1995 and 1998.

The SIU has now charged Donald Hickey with one count of sexual assault.

He is expected in court on Oct. 27 so no further details would be released, the watchdog said.

The SIU investigates any incidents of serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, or death involving police officers in Ontario.