Don't travel this weekend if you don't need to, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are encouraging people to delay travel plans for this weekend with a storm set to hit the region Thursday night.

Environment Canada is warning the storm will begin late Thursday night as rain or snow, before that precipitation turns to rain in many areas Friday.

Temperatures are expected to plummet leading to potential flash freezing at the same time there could be "potentially damaging winds along with snow that may be heavy at times," the weather agency said.

Lake-effect snow is expected to continue through the weekend.

OPP acting Sgt. Joe Tereschuk, community safety co-ordinator for the east region, said people should strongly consider staying put.

"If you can delay or if you don't have to travel during this storm, then don't. If you can, put it off," he said.

"Or you can wait till it's over and give the plows and salt trucks a chance to catch up."

Tereschuk said he knows many people will still be travelling because the storm is hitting on a holiday weekend.

"With the season, people are going to have to travel or if they have to get certain places, just allow yourself extra time so you're not rushing," he said.

"Build in that sort of buffer zone where you can afford to drive slower than normal or be prepared for backed up traffic or delays due to collisions or roadblocks or detours."

Be aware of your speed if you're travelling during the storm as speed is often a factor in collisions during adverse weather, Tereschuk says. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

It's important to remember not to drive too fast, Tereschuk said, as speed in the predicted conditions could be dangerous.

"If you just maintain a nice steady, slower speed than normal it definitely helps with traction on the road."

Let the plows work

Tereschuk said in potential flash freeze situations, it's always a good idea to let salt trucks and snowplows do their work, and to be patient.

"If you see plows and salt trucks out there don't pass them because everything ahead of them is not going to be clear," he said.

"Let them get out there, let them get the stuff down on the highway. That's going to help with traction. And again, that also plays into [allowing] for delays. You might be stuck behind salt trucks and plows."

Tereschuk encourages anyone who is going to travel this weekend to stay updated on the weather conditions and keep track of the storm.

"Drive according to the conditions, don't be in a rush and hopefully everybody just gets where they need to be safely and it'll blow over like all storms eventually do," Tereschuk said.