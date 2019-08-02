Ottawa police are hoping the public can help identify a man who attacked a woman near Dominion station Friday morning.

The woman was walking around 9 a.m. on the National Capital Commission trail near the station when she was grabbed from behind and pulled to the ground, the Ottawa Police Service said in a media release.

The man made no demands, however, and told the woman he'd "made a mistake and got the wrong person" before fleeing the scene.

The woman was shaken, police said, but did not need medical attention.

Police said the man is in his 50s, short, and had a grey moustache. He was wearing a dark blue baseball cap, black track pants and a blue or black hoodie with the word "Adidas" printed on the front.

Anyone with information can call the west division criminal investigations section at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.