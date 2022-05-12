Dog rescues overloaded as people surrender pandemic pups

The Kingston Humane Society says they have never seen as many dogs in care as they have this past month — a trend they're attributing to a return to pre-pandemic life for the dogs' owners.

Gord Hunter, the executive director of the nonprofit, said last week they had 62 dogs at the shelter and more than 100 in foster care.

Not all the dogs being returned are puppies, says Hunter. Some are rescues, and Hunter says there's potentially behaviour or medical issues that come with a rescue dog that can make them more of a commitment.

"We're seeing that once people are back into their pre-pandemic lifestyle, they haven't been able to or willing to maintain that commitment," Hunter told CBC's All In A Day.

Hunter says there's also been an increase in veterinary clinics calling the humane society after an owner can't pay for the care a dog needs.

"That animal, unfortunately, gets stranded just because the people didn't consider or were unable to cover the veterinary bill," Hunter said.

Aside from clinics, the shelter also gets referrals from the Provincial Animal Welfare Services team.

Right now, 24 of the dogs at the shelter are being held while the team investigates two cases of animal abuse. While Hunter says these investigations are common, he's never seen so many dogs from just two investigations.

Puppy mills, 'backyard breeders' saw opportunity

Mike Gatta, the adoption director with Ottawa Dog Rescue, says Kingston's experience tracks with what he's been seeing.

With the huge demand for pets during the pandemic, Gatta says scammers and puppy mills saw an opportunity and have become more prevalent.

"Backyard breeders, puppy mills, they don't care who buys the dog so long as they get their $3,000 for their little cute mixed breed that they've bred with the neighbour's dog."

Mike Gatta is the adoption director at Ottawa Dog Rescue. (Submitted by Mike Gatta)

Registered breeders perform blood tests, monitor for congenital defects, breed for behaviour traits and often have a clause in the purchase contract that they'll take the dog back if anything goes wrong, Gatta said.

But without that regulation, Gatta says he seen dogs cost the new owners thousands of dollars in vet bills, including one instance where a person thought they were buying a chihuahua and instead ended up with an Italian greyhound that had been kept in a box to stunt its growth.

Owners lives changed by pandemic upheaval

Ottawa Dog Rescue has also been getting more calls than ever to take surrenders. It doesn't have shelter, but coordinates about 40 to 60 foster placements.

Gatta's says there's been an increase in people being unable to care for active dogs like German Shepherds and Huskies.

"Either they were working from home and now they're gone, or they were living in a house and now they're in an apartment. Or maybe they were married and now they no longer are. Those are all valid reasons for having to give up a dog," Gatta said.

For others returning to work and activities outside the home they're noticing their pet has not been properly trained or socialized because of pandemic restrictions.

"Dogs have separation anxiety, have leash reactivity, reactivity to other dogs, lack of socialization, all those types of issues," Gatta said.

For owners hoping to smooth the transition, Gatta says at the rescue they regularly train dogs that are eight or nine years old.

"It's never too late for training," Gatta said. "It's a lot more about training the people than training the dog anyway."