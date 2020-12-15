Pup took van for a spin, police say

They might be our best friend, but their driving is the worst, as one eastern Ontario woman found out last week.

Ontario Provincial Police said the woman pulled up to a residence on Johnston Road in North Grenville on Dec. 9, leaving her dog inside the idling van while she ran inside.

What a freak of nature, really, for this to happen. But again, this is 2020. - OPP Sgt. Annie Collins

The pup, which police describe as "the size of a pug," is believed to have bumped the gearshift, putting the van in reverse.

"He was just running around the vehicle getting excited, and off he went," said Sgt. Annie Collins of North Grenville OPP.

"It was rolling and [the owner] was trying to get back in to halt it, but she didn't succeed and the vehicle carried on, reversing into a ditch. And then it came to stop."

The woman sustained minor injuries but didn't need medical attention.

An OPP officer was called to investigate what he later described as a single-motor vehicle collision.

"Leaving a car running can put you at risk for this happening with children or animals, but also it can be a risk for theft," said Collins.

No charges were laid, but the perp is in the doghouse.

"What a freak of nature, really, for this to happen," Collins observed. "But again, this is 2020."