Dog killed and 2 people displaced in Little Italy fire

The fire on Balsam Street was near the intersection of Preston Street and Gladstone Avenue. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

A dog was killed despite attempts to resuscitate it following a house fire on Balsam Street early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said they responded to the fire off Preston Street at about 1:15 a.m. after multiple 911 callers reported smoke and flames coming from an upper floor of the single family home.

The home's occupants got out of the building with their cat, but the dog was trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to bring the dog out and tried to revive it, but the animal succumbed to its injuries.

Two people have been displaced by the fire and are receiving support from the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.