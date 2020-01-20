Kingston firefighters call off 'dog' rescue

Firefighters in Kingston, Ont., responding to a call about a stranded dog Monday called off the rescue when they realized they were dealing with a different kind of canine altogether.

In a statement, the Kingston Department of Fire & Rescue said it received a call at at 10:18 a.m. from a concerned resident who though they had spotted a domestic dog on the ice of the Great Cataraqui River, north of the LaSalle Causeway and just east of the city's downtown.

The "dog" later turned out to be a wild coyote and the search was called off.

"Respecting the health and safety of our first responders, a rescue was not attempted," the fire department said in a statement.

KFR responded to reports of a dog on the ice this morning just north of the LaSalle Causeway. After further investigation, it was determined to be a coyote. This is a friendly reminder, with the fast-changing temperatures, to not venture onto the ice and keep your pets safe! <a href="https://t.co/iffmMAPJjC">pic.twitter.com/iffmMAPJjC</a> —@KtownFire

The department said it's in the process of contacting the Ministry of National Resources to follow up on the situation.

Fire officials used the incident to remind people to stay off the ice, and to keep their pets off, too. If you see an animal in peril, call in the professionals instead of attempting a rescue yourself.