Don't allow dog breeders to operate, township urged

Self-described animal advocate Lisa Cundal was one of several people who spoke out against Tim Hubert, the owner of a currently unlicensed kennel, during a Whitewater Township council meeting where Hubert was seeking a zoning amendment for his property.

An Ottawa Valley township is being urged to reject applications by two local dog breeders for zoning amendments that would allow them to run licensed kennels on their properties.

During an at-times emotional council meeting Wednesday in the Township of Whitewater Region, several residents alleged there had been a history of dog mistreatment at one of the properties near Foresters Falls, Ont.

Those allegations were later denied at that same meeting by the owner of the currently unlicensed kennel.

Roughly 2,500 people have already signed an online petition calling for the kennel at 2249 Foresters Falls Rd. to be shut down, while dozens more expressed similar sentiments directly to the township ahead of Wednesday's council meeting.

At that meeting, a handful of people spoke out against the kennel and its owner, Tim Hubert.

"This puppy mill has been reported to this council, to the OPP, and to PAWS many times since it opened in 2019," said Lisa Cundal, a self-described animal advocate who works in dog rescue.

Cundal alleged that animals there had been observed in "distress," while claiming the property lacked proper plumbing.

"If this variance is allowed, it's disgraceful. I can't even imagine why a municipality would want to be known as the most lax in animal welfare in the country," she said.

One resident said the dog they'd adopted ended up needing $3,500 in veterinary fees.

Others expressed concerns about loud barking and dog excrement, while worrying that licensing the kennel could negatively affect their property values.

This map shows the property along Foresters Falls Road in the Township of Whitewater Region where the owner is seeking a license for his kennel. (Township of Whitewater Region)

Victim of 'mistruths,' says owner

Many of the speeches from public delegates ended with cheers from the audience, with Mayor Neil Nicholson intervening on several occasions to keep things on track.

After the delegations had their say, Hubert told council there had been "mistruths" shared both at the meeting and online about his operation.

Hubert said a licensed veterinarian visits each month to check on the health of the goldendoodles he breeds.

The facility is ventilated and heated and inspected regularly, Hubert told council. All his dogs had toys and clean bowls, he added, and got enough exercise.

Having a local breeder, Hubert said, was better than forcing people to import their new pets or travel long distances to bring them home.

"They should be able to go see where [the dogs] are coming from," he said. "My place is where it is. People can see it if they want to. Most people have not seen it."

Council was also asked to consider a second zoning amendment for another property at 16356 Highway 17, closer to the village of Cobden, Ont.

In the end, council directed staff to take all the feedback from residents and provide another report with recommendations for either their next meeting or the one after that.