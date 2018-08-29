2 men seriously injured in western Quebec dog attack

Two men were seriously injured by a dog in Quebec's Pontiac region Tuesday night, and police ended up shooting the animal involved.

MRC des Collines police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. at the dog owner's property on Highway 148 in Luskville.

The 40-year-old man was one of the victims, police said, and the other victim was a 69-year-old relative who tried to help.

A neighbour who lives across the street told CBC News he heard screaming, then saw the two men being attacked by a large dog. He said he tried to help them by throwing some meat in an attempt to distract the dog.

The injuries sustained by the two men were serious but not life-threatening.

The SPCA was called, but police ended up shooting and killing the dog involved. There was no mention of its breed.

There have been two other serious dog attacks in Quebec in late August. One occurred in Montreal, and the other in Laval.