It's true: SNC-Lavalin failed the technical scoring for LRT bid

Beleaguered SNC-Lavalin failed to reach the minimum 70 per cent technical score in bidding for the Trillium Line extension, but was still able to win the $1.6-billion light rail contract.

The Montreal-based company, operating under the name TNext, scored 67.27 per cent, according to documents provided by the city under an access to information request CBC filed earlier this year.

SNC-Lavalin's competitors, meanwhile, scored significantly better. Trillium Extension Alliance (TEA) scored 84.91 per cent, while Trillium Link earned a technical mark of 85.78 per cent.

CBC first reported SNC-Lavalin had failed to meet the technical requirement in March 2019.

At the time, city officials refused to tell councillors, reporters or the public whether SNC-Lavalin had scored 70 per cent. Council approved the giant contract without knowing whether the company had hit that threshold.

Coun. Diane Deans expresses frustration that city staff refused to confirm whether SNC-Lavalin met the technical requirements for the Trillium Line contract. 1:12

Unnamed 'sponsor' had sole discretion

Since March, CBC has been trying to obtain the scores through an access to information request.

Those scores arrived in the mail from the city clerk's office Friday — the same day the city released the scores to councillors in a memo answering an inquiry from Coun. Diane Deans, a major critic of the LRT Stage 2 procurement process.

The requirements to achieve a minimum of 70 per cent in the technical scoring, therefore, was not an absolute pass/fail. - City of Ottawa's memo

The 37-page memo includes a description of how a bidder could continue in the process after failing the technical evaluation.

According to the memo, subsection 6.5.2(4) of the RFP — a document that councillors didn't see and was refused to CBC — gave the "sponsor" of the procurement process "sole discretion" to determine whether a bidder could continue to be considered.

"The requirements to achieve a minimum of 70 per cent in the technical scoring, therefore, was not an absolute pass/fail," according to the memo sent to councillors on Friday afternoon.

The city has not yet identified the sponsor that had the authority to move SNC-Lavalin along in the procurement process.