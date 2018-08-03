Doctors at Hull Hospital say facility needs more funding

Doctors at the Hull Hospital say the reason patients are having to wait days to get surgery is not a communication problem, but a lack of money.

A group of physicians released an open letter Friday addressed to MNA Maryse Gaudreault saying the hospital needs more investment and more resources.

Last month, Radio-Canada reported on Jean-Pierre Martel's experience. He had surgery to repair a broken arm delayed repeatedly over six days.

Last week, hospital administrators said they should have done a better job communicating problems with patients, but that the facility had simply been caught in a "perfect storm."

Dr. Patrice Nault, a surgeon at the hospital, said that's simply not the case.

"The resources are not there to treat them in a good fashion. We don't have enough access to the operating room. We don't have enough access to intensive care," he said.

Nault said the government is not allocating enough money to the region. He said other parts of Quebec with fewer people receive more funding.

"The budget doesn't follow the growth of the patients."

Gaudreault declined to comment, but said she hopes to meet with the doctors next week. Hospital administrators were also unavailable.