Dr. Vincent Nadon pleads guilty to 14 sexual assault, voyeurism charges

An Ottawa doctor facing more than 90 sexual assault and voyeurism charges involving dozens of alleged victims over 30 years has pleaded guilty to 14 of the charges.

Asked for his plea In an Ottawa courtroom Wednesday, Dr. Vincent Nadon responded "guilty," then sat in the prisoner's box with his head down as the Crown read details about how each victim was secretly recorded while undressing for medical appointments with him.

The first charges of voyeurism and sexual assault against Nadon were laid in January, after a woman complained she had been filmed without her permission during a medical examination.

Court heard she confronted Nadon when she discovered a phone recording her, and that he told her it was for training purposes.

In February, police charged him with 10 more counts of sexual assault involving 10 more women.

And in May, police announced that 40 more women had come forward, leading to 43 additional sexual assault charges and 40 more voyeurism charges.

He had practised most recently at the University of Ottawa Health Services Clinic on Rideau Street before he was barred. Nadon is from Chelsea, Que.

His registration in the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has been suspended.