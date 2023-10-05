Featured Video Dr. Sonam Maghera says a concerned patient informed her that her name and bio were posted on the team page of another clinic which she has never had contact with.

An Ottawa walk-in clinic already under scrutiny is now being accused of falsely posting the biographies of at least two doctors who have never worked for the clinic on its website.

Dr. Sonam Maghera shared screenshots with CBC of the South Keys Health Center's (SKHC) website section of team members, which displayed her name and a description matching the bio posted on her practice's website word for word.

According to Maghera, she has never had any contact whatsoever with the South Keys clinic.

"I was deeply concerned because I didn't work there … and they could have potentially been seeing patients under my licence," she said.

The physician, who specializes in sports medicine, became aware of the problem last week after a patient contacted her clinic concerned that Maghera had left her existing practice with the Ottawa Orthopedic Centre.

A screenshot of the South Keys Health Center's website shows Dr. Sonam Maghera as being a member of the clinic's medical team and includes word for word the doctor's biography from own clinic's page. (Submitted by Dr. Sonam Maghera)

Maghera's colleague Dr. Darryl Young told CBC the South Keys Health Center also posted a copy of his bio, with only slight alterations to his first name and institutional connections.

A Dr. Dave Young on the SKHC site trained in Alberta and is the chief of surgery at the Cornwall Community Hospital, whereas Dr. Darryl Young trained in Newfoundland and is the chief of surgery at the Kemptville District Hospital.

While the SKHC states "He is passionate about medical humanitarian work and has led multiple surgical volunteer teams to Haiti with the organization Doctors Without Borders," the real Dr. Young's bio states "He is passionate about medical humanitarian work and has led multiple surgical volunteer teams to Haiti with the organization Team Broken Earth."

Both bios list the doctor's hobbies as "kitesurfing, mountain biking and snowboarding."

No explanation

According to Maghera and her clinic's staff, the two bios were removed after their centre contacted the South Keys Health Center.

The impact has not dissipated, said Maghera, citing what happened earlier this week when she searched her name in Google.

"To have that [SKHC site] as the second [Google] hit after all the work that you do was extremely concerning," she said.

Before Google was alerted of the problem, the second highest ranked search result for Maghera's was the listing as a team member of the South Keys Health Center. (Submitted by Dr. Sonam Maghera)

CBC reached out to the South Keys Health Center for comment but did not hear back.

The walk-in clinic is already the subject of scrutiny following news reports earlier this week that it offers patients access to nurse practitioners for $400 a year.

While the clinic has said charging the fee is legal, Ontario's Ministry of Health has said it is reviewing the model.

Maghera described the added attention of being linked to the walk-in clinic as unwelcome.

"I put in a lot of work to serve my patients, to create an honest practice," she said. "I don't want someone else taking my licence and being able to practice medicine from it."

Maghera said she has reported the incident and forwarded screenshots to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, but was told there is little they can do.

She added she is considering whether or not to involve Ottawa police.