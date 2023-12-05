Eastern Ontario doctor's trial on murder charges to start June 2024

The trial of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with killing four people is scheduled to start in June.

Dr. Brian Nadler was initially charged with first-degree murder in March 2021 in the death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Police later laid three additional charges of first-degree murder against him in the deaths of 80-year-old Claire Briere, 79-year-old Lorraine Lalande and 93-year-old Judith Lungulescu.

An assistant Ontario Crown attorney told Radio-Canada in an email Tuesday that Nadler's trial is scheduled to start June 3 in Ottawa and run into July.

Court documents allege Poidinger was killed on March 25, 2021, and the three others died "on or about" that date. The documents say Briere, Lalande and Lungulescu also died in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Nadler's lawyers have maintained their client's innocence and said his patients died from COVID-19.