Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Eastern Ontario doctor to stand trial on 4 murder charges

The case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with killing four people will go to trial at an undetermined date.

Trial dates not yet set for Dr. Brian Nadler, formerly of the Hawkesbury hospital

CBC News ·
A photo of a man with glasses.
Brian Nadler was first accused of murder in March 2021 and then faced three more charges in August 2022. (Professional Association of Resident Physicians of Alberta)

The case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with killing four people will go to trial.

Dr. Brian Nadler was initially charged with first-degree murder in March 2021 in the death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Police later laid three additional charges of first-degree murder against him in the deaths of 80-year-old Claire Briere, 79-year-old Lorraine Lalande and 93-year-old Judith Lungulescu.

An assistant Ontario Crown attorney told CBC in an email that Nadler was committed to stand trial Wednesday. A date has not been set.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 26.

Court documents allege Poidinger was killed on March 25, 2021, and the three others "on or about" that date. The documents say Briere, Lalande and Lungulescu also died in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Nadler's lawyers have maintained their client's innocence and say his patients died from COVID-19.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now