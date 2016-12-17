Thousands of DND employees face lottery for parking at Carling campus
Fewer than 5,000 parking spots for 9,300 employees
The Department of National Defence (DND) will be holding a parking lottery to give out some of the scarce spots at its new headquarters in west Ottawa.
Phase Two of the move to the former Nortel campus on Carling Avenue near Moodie Drive is underway and over the next 12 months, 5,000 more employees will be joining the 3,000 that have already moved from downtown.
Once the move is complete in 2020, there will be 9,300 employees and fewer than 5,000 parking spots.
"The parking situation has been a known factor since the beginning of the project and efforts have been taken to mitigate the impact," said DND spokesperson Daniel Le Bouthillier via email.
Le Bouthillier said DND is trying to encourage carpooling, public transit and teleworking as a way to deal with the shortage of parking spots.
Parking reset next month
The parking policy document for the Carling campus says that personnel who currently have paid parking passes will lose their privileges as of May 15, 2019 and have to reapply for the spots.
Le Bouthillier said the current tenants of the Carling campus already use 74 per cent of the total number of spaces, so the intitial "first-come, first serve" policy needs to be adjusted in fairness to employees who will be part of the next phases of the move.
- DND move will stir 'gravity shift' in Ottawa, top soldier warns
- Carling Avenue businesses eagerly await invasion of military workers
A hundred and twenty two spaces within the security fence are reserved for three-person carpool vehicles as an incentive, as well as a large portion of underground parking.
People who drive alone will be allocated spots through a parking lottery, according to the department's parking policy.
If they aren't selected they will be put on a waitlist and will be re-entered in future draws.
"Transitions are always uncomfortable but are never a permanent state. Over time, a new balance will be reached," Le Bouthillier said in the email.
He said people managing the transition are working with OC Transpo and Gatineau's STO on how to improve transit service to the new headquarters.
Stage 2 of Ottawa's light rail plans includes a stop near the Moodie Drive exit on Highway 417, just down the road from the DND campus, expected to open in 2025.
There's currently a Transitway stop there.
The DND document outlines that parking is a privilege, not a right, and people could be subject to month-long or life-long bans for abuses of the system — such as reselling their pass.
He said because the facility is leased from Public Service and Procurement Canada, DND is limited in what it can do to increase the number of spaces outside its security fence.
It is also subject to Treasury Board Secretariat rules about usage and cost.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.