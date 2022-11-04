Amateur divers may have found body of missing Gatineau man

Police in Gatineau, Que., say a vehicle recently discovered by amateur divers may contain the body of a 79-year-old man who's been missing for more than two years.

The amateur divers found a car at the bottom of a body of water in the town of Thurso, Que., east of the city.

Police said Friday that the vehicle, a 2009 Hyundai Elantra, belonged to Jean-Louis Desrosiers, a Gatineau man last seen on Aug. 18, 2020, when he left his home to go shopping.

A body was found inside the vehicle, police said.

While experts have not yet confirmed the identity of the person found inside, the evidence so far "tends to show that it is indeed Desrosiers," according to a French-language police release.

Divers with the Sûreté du Québec, the provincial police force, helped recover the submerged vehicle on Thursday.