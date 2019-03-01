Spree of distraction thefts targeting seniors

Ottawa police are warning seniors to be on the lookout following a spree of distraction thefts this week.

Police say at least 10 times over the last four days, suspects have approached victims in public areas and parking lots near retail locations across the city.

The thieves, males and females working in groups of two or more, offer some form of assistance, such as helping carry purchases. They then tell the victim they've dropped money, or point out some problem with the victim's vehicles, police say.

While the victim is distracted, the thieves steal their debit or credit cards.

Police say most of the thefts happen between noon and 4 p.m., and primarily — but not exclusively — target seniors.

Police are reminding residents to stay vigilant, guard their PIN codes and lock their vehicles, even if they're only stepping away briefly.

Anyone with information about the thefts can contact the Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 7300.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.