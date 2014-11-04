Police pull curtain on 401 motorist's 'movie night'

A Quebec man has been charged with distracted driving after Ontario Provincial Police caught him trying to watch a movie while driving on Highway 401.

The man was charged last week during a distracted driving blitz in Leeds County, according to an OPP news release titled "Highway 401 movie night."

Officers pulled the man over after noticing Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's trademark roaring lion on a screen mounted on the dashboard.

OPP charged 24 drivers for distracted driving during the week-long blitz.

Texting, talking on phones

Among those charged was another driver spotted talking on his phone, also on Highway 401. Police also charged his three passengers for consuming alcohol inside the vehicle.

"Drivers need to remember that the real danger to the motoring public lies in the distraction, not the device," OPP said in the release. "Leeds OPP patrolling officers continue to see careless drivers texting and talking on their phones and engaging in other forms of distraction."

The province implemented new penalties for distracted driving earlier this year. Drivers now face a fine of up to $1,000, a three-day licence suspension and three demerit points for distracted driving.