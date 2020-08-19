Former Ottawa priest convicted of historical sexual assault dies in custody

A former Ottawa-area priest who was awaiting sentencing after being convicted of historical sexual assault has died in custody.

William Barry McGrory died last Thursday, his lawyer confirmed to CBC. McGrory had been detained at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre since early December after being arrested in Toronto for failing to appear in court.

McGrory was convicted in June 2019 of the sexual assault of two teenage boys related to incidents that happened in the 1960s and '70s. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During a seven-day trial before a judge alone, court heard the boys, identified only as J.B. and R.G. and in their 60s at the time of the trial, had difficult family situations. They grew close to McGrory, who was involved in church youth groups.

The priest would play football and hockey with them, then drink alcohol with them afterward, court heard.

Victim signed gag order

McGrory would also invite them to his rectory where he would have them do chores or watch sports with him. It was here, court heard, that he sexually assaulted the teens. According to police at the time of McGrory's arrest in 2016, the incidents happened at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and St. Philips Church in Richmond, Ont.

McGrory worked for the Archdiocese of Ottawa at one point. R.G. told the court he met McGrory when the priest transferred to his church. Years after his abuse, R.G. decided to report it to the archbishop.

The church promised McGrory would be removed from his position and convinced R.G. to sign an agreement preventing him from speaking about it further, R.G. testified.

It was only after hearing a news story about McGrory in 2016 that he realized the priest had never left the church. That's when he decided to go to police, R.G. told court.