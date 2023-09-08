No appetite for discount transit passes for hybrid workers

Transit commissioners have soured on offering discount passes to hybrid workers as OC Transpo recommends against the idea.

Renée Amilcar, the city's general manager of transit services, had little confidence the discounted pass would attract new riders. She said the new O-Payment system, which allows riders to use credit cards across the system, is more promising.

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper, who sits on transit commission, told reporters that he thinks the idea of hybrid worker passes is now basically dead.

"I don't foresee it," said Leiper. "I don't think I heard any appetite on the part of transit commissioners to pursue this any further. We've heard that it's a very complex system to try to implement."

The model OC Transpo studied envisioned a prepaid card loaded with discounted trips that would remain valid for a fixed period. Twelve trips over 14 days was proposed as one option.

The idea emerged amid worries that monthly passes might not offer any financial incentive to riders staying home two or three days a week. OC Transpo is trying to lure people back to the system after ridership plummeted during the pandemic.

Staff said the hybrid worker discount wouldn't work with the Presto card, however, and would require users to go to a ticket machine. It also wouldn't be valid on STO buses.

Leiper said the system sounded complicated. He also worried that the scale of the discount, which he estimated at perhaps $10 a month, would be unlikely to motivate anyone to take transit who isn't already using it.

"The barrier, I think we would all agree, is not necessarily that there's not a specific discount for hybrid workers," he said. "The barrier is that people are afraid to take the bus or train because they don't know if it's going to work."

Leiper said he hasn't heard from any constituents pushing for the discounted passes for hybrid workers, even though he represents a large number of public servants.

River ward Coun. Riley Brockington said much the same thing.

"I'm trying to think if one federal public servant has written to me about a new fare class," said Brockington. "I don't think that's the case."

He agreed with Leiper that fares aren't what holds those workers back.

"Transit can be free and there will still be people who will choose not to take it because of the reliability issues," he said. "That's always been the Achilles heel of OC Transpo."