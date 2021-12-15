Rusty tap water not a health concern, city says
Discoloured water due to decommissioning of watermain for LRT work
Some Ottawa residents may find discoloured tap water and a drop in pressure today due to work on Stage 2 LRT, but the city says it's not a health risk.
The change in pressure is due to the decommissioning of the Cleary Avenue watermain, which has been taken out of service while crews work on the Stage 2 light rail tunnel.
The issue affects some people living in College, Knoxdale-Merivale and River wards, the city said in a Wednesday afternoon statement.
While tap water may appear yellow or rust-coloured due to disturbed iron sediments, it's not a health concern and anyone who drank it should be fine, the city said.
Still, residents or businesses are advised to run their taps for 10 minutes or until the water becomes clear.
Full water pressure is expected to be restored Thursday morning.
