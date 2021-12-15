Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·New

Rusty tap water not a health concern, city says

Some Ottawa residents may find discoloured tap water and a drop in pressure today due to work on Stage 2 LRT. The city says it's not a health risk.

Discoloured water due to decommissioning of watermain for LRT work

CBC News ·
While humans and animals living in three Ottawa wards may experience rusty or yellowish water on Wednesday, the city says it's not a major health concern. (Heino Kalis/Reuters)

Some Ottawa residents may find discoloured tap water and a drop in pressure today due to work on Stage 2 LRT, but the city says it's not a health risk.

The change in pressure is due to the decommissioning of the Cleary Avenue watermain, which has been taken out of service while crews work on the Stage 2 light rail tunnel.

The issue affects some people living in College, Knoxdale-Merivale and River wards, the city said in a Wednesday afternoon statement.

While tap water may appear yellow or rust-coloured due to disturbed iron sediments, it's not a health concern and anyone who drank it should be fine, the city said.

Still, residents or businesses are advised to run their taps for 10 minutes or until the water becomes clear.

Full water pressure is expected to be restored Thursday morning.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now