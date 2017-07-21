Diefenbunker Museum gets $1.1M for 'crucial upgrades'
Needed work includes modernizing nearly 60-year-old washrooms
The Diefenbunker Museum is receiving $1.1 million from the federal and provincial governments to pay for key repairs to the nearly 60-year-old attraction in Carp.
The new funds, along with the museum's own $400,000, now give it $1.5 million to spend on what it calls "crucial upgrades."
The Cold War bunker was built in 1961 and requires extensive work to bring it up to 2020 standards. The necessary work includes renovating the original washrooms to meet accessibility requirements, as well as installing new ventilation and electrical systems, and modernizing its plumbing.
"These infrastructure upgrades will allow the museum to thrive as a visitor-centred, relevant, and vibrant organization, while preserving a critical aspect of Canadian history," a news release from the Diefenbunker Museum said.
The Diefenbunker was built to house Canada's military and government leaders in the event of a nuclear attack. In March, the museum said it needed as much as $3 million to pay for upgrades.
The current renovations are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.
