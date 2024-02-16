Did you know there's a miniature Château Montebello across the river from the original?

Before the Château Montebello was even called the Château Montebello, it inspired an imitation from a hard-partying member of one of Ottawa's most prominent families.

Many Canadian know Fairmont Le Château Montebello as a landmark that has hosted diplomatic summits. Some may even know that it was built as a private playground for high society just as the Great Depression began.

But did you know the iconic Outaouais log cabin inspired a miniature on the Ontario side of the Ottawa River?

The story has been mixed in with legends and tall tales since the 1930s, when the Château Montebello was called the Seigniory Club, a reference to the seigneurial system that created a landed gentry in colonial New France.

'Turtle Lodge,' the former summer residence of J.R. Booth, in Lefaivre, Ont., was built to resemble the Château Montebello just across the Ottawa River. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Among the club's elite membership was J.R. Booth, grandson of Ottawa timber baron John Rudolphus Booth.

The younger J.R. was a high-profile figure in his own right. Known as a sportsman, aviator and pioneer in radio and film, his enlistment during the First World War, ventures and marital complications were reported in Ottawa newspapers.

J.R. and his second wife Elizabeth Jane Smith also had a reputation for partying hard.

There are a few stories passed down among the people who've since lived on Miller Island and use the mini-Montebello as a condominium community centre.

"He was swinging from the chandeliers, she was swimming in the fountains," condo president Elizabeth Hartt said.

"He used to fly over [the Seigniory Club] and dive-bomb like a bird," said William Palmer, one of the developers behind the condo conversion. "He was a little crazy."

It's unclear what exactly was the last straw, but the story goes J.R. was kicked out of the club. That inspired him to build his own lodge.

"He hired Victor Nymark, the same gentleman that built Château Montebello, and he built a miniature Montebello on Miller Island directly in front of the Seigniory Club," Palmer said.

"He was certainly capable of getting on his boat at nighttime, crossing the river and going over and partying with everybody."

The Château Montebello is located about halfway between Ottawa and Montreal in western Quebec. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)

The "beautiful home," then called Madawaska Lodge, was noted in J.R.'s 1941 obituary in the Ottawa Journal, along with its location opposite the Seigniory Club.

The Ottawa Citizen reported on a fire at J.R.'s "log chateau modelled somewhat after the Seigniory Club" in 1936, estimating its value at between $50,000 and $60,000 — more than $1 million today.

That story suggests his relationship with the club may have improved, given club staff offered to send firefighting equipment to help.

J.R. Booth's obituary in the Ottawa Journal mentioned his exploits in aviation and early radio broadcasting. It also noted the location of Turtle Lodge, then called Madawaska Lodge. (Newspapers.com)

The lodge has since been named Turtle Lodge because the four bedroom wings resemble a turtle's limbs and the spacious kitchen the turtle's head.

Palmer, a former Ottawa Rough Rider, and his business partners bought the lodge in the mid-1980s along with the island, which had been partially submereged after the construction of the Carillon Dam. They expanded the island eastward and built 20 condominium units.

The front porch of 'Turtle Lodge,' which faces the Ottawa River and Montebello, Que. (Nick Fundytus/Royal LePage)

Palmer compares his first visits to entering a museum, given the objects left behind and grand scale of the main living room. He said the timeline is fuzzy on when various hunting trophies, painted portraits and other decorations were brought into the lodge.

A clipping from the Montreal Gazette about William (Bill) Palmer's plan to develop Turtle Lodge and create a private island community around the site. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Part of the story goes that Turtle Lodge's "back end" is facing Montebello so J.R. could thumb his nose at his old club-mates.

While Palmer says that's a good story, he casts doubt on it. The porch was positioned to best enjoy sunset on the Ottawa River, he said.

The Presqu'ile condo community website says the lodge is an amenity for condo owners and their guests. Though if J.R.'s story teaches us anything, it's that you don't need an invitation to start your own party.