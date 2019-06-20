Motorcyclist killed in Kingston crash

A motorcyclist from Wolfe Island, Ont., was killed in a crash in Kingston, Ont., early Wednesday evening, and police say charges are pending.

It happened at about 6 p.m. on Highway 15 near John F. Scott Road in the northeastern outskirts of the city, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release issued Thursday.

A motorcycle heading south and a passenger vehicle heading north collided.

The motorcyclist — 56-year-old Diane Torry of Wolfe Island — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults in the vehicle were taken to Kingston General Hospital to be assessed for minor injuries.

The road was closed for hours as police investigated, and reopened just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.