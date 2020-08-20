Skip to Main Content
Diane Deans returning to council after ovarian cancer treatment
Ottawa

Diane Deans returning to council after ovarian cancer treatment

A long-time Ottawa city councillor diagnosed with ovarian cancer last year says she's feeling 'healthy [and] strong' and plans to return to work in September.

Long-time councillor 'healthy, strong and ready to get back to work'

CBC News ·
Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Diane Deans says she'll be returning to the council table Sept. 8 and is feeling "healthy [and] strong" after undergoing her cancer treatments. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

A long-time Ottawa city councillor diagnosed with ovarian cancer last year says she plans to return to work in September.

Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Diane Deans has been away on formal medical leave since late September 2019, after receiving what she called at the time an "insidious" cancer diagnosis

On Thursday, Deans said she'd be resuming her role as city councillor on Sept. 8, and would also return as the chair of both the Ottawa Police Services Board and Crime Prevention Ottawa.

Throughout her treatment, Deans has posted to social media about her progress and has raised money for ovarian cancer advocacy and research.

"The diagnosis was a devastating blow," Deans wrote in a statement Thursday.

"But the support from my family, friends, health care professionals and the community was unwavering and I am thrilled to announce that I am healthy, strong and ready to get back to work."

Deans has served as a city councillor since 1995.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now