A long-time Ottawa city councillor diagnosed with ovarian cancer last year says she plans to return to work in September.

Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Diane Deans has been away on formal medical leave since late September 2019, after receiving what she called at the time an "insidious" cancer diagnosis.

On Thursday, Deans said she'd be resuming her role as city councillor on Sept. 8, and would also return as the chair of both the Ottawa Police Services Board and Crime Prevention Ottawa.

Throughout her treatment, Deans has posted to social media about her progress and has raised money for ovarian cancer advocacy and research.

We crushed our goal of $2250 and the 5K walk! Thank you to everyone who donated. The day is not over yet and I would love to hit the $2500 mark for Ovarian Cancer Canada. If you're able to donate, every bit counts to help fight this disease. —@dianedeans

"The diagnosis was a devastating blow," Deans wrote in a statement Thursday.

"But the support from my family, friends, health care professionals and the community was unwavering and I am thrilled to announce that I am healthy, strong and ready to get back to work."

Deans has served as a city councillor since 1995.