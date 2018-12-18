New board chair willing to boost police budget above 3% target

The newly elected chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board said she is prepared to give police the funding they need to keep the city safe, but we won't know until next year if police actually want the funds.

Council has directed all departments to submit budgets that reflect a three-per-cent tax increase, which is up from the two-per-cent goal the last four years.

Board chair Coun. Diane Deans said she is concerned that might not be enough to deal with the challenges police are facing.

"My goal is to make sure the police service has the resources it needs to keep the community safe," she said.

Return to community policing

Deans, who was elected to her position at Monday's board meeting, said she doesn't want to hold the police to a specific number.

She has asked city staff to meet with Chief Charles Bordeleau to see what is required, without focusing on the three-per-cent target.

She said she wants to see a return to more officers being based in the community.

"In the south end of the city that I represent, we have had a significant spike in street violence," she said.

Bordeleau offers few details

Bordeleau declined to get into the details Monday, saying there is a process he has to follow.

"I will be tabling my budget to the board on Feb. 6, so it is really inappropriate for me to talk out in the open about what that looks like or what the number is," he said.

Chief Charles Bordeleau said he will reveal his budget in February. (CBC)

He said for now he is pursuing a budget that will meet the three per cent goal he has been given.

Deans said she doesn't intend to force more funding on the police, but she is prepared to fight at city council for any dollars they need.

"We are not going to ask for more than the police service thinks it needs," she said.

"If Bordeleau thinks he can meet all of his goals with three per cent than that will be it."