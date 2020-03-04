Western Quebec couple who beat coronavirus back in Canada

Diane and Bernard Ménard, whose Asian cruise ended in a serious health scare in a Japanese military hospital, returned to Ottawa Tuesday night.

The couple from Cantley, Que., north of Gatineau, were among the more than 700 people who contracted COVID-19 aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

The 75-year-olds tested positive for the respiratory illness in mid-February after expressing concern about the precautions on the ship. They were then placed in separate isolated chambers and allowed to communicate by walkie-talkie.

Bernard Ménard tested negative for the illness last Wednesday, while his wife was cleared Saturday.

"There are no words to describe our joy," said their daughter, Chantal Ménard, in a Facebook post showing their arrival at the Ottawa International Airport.

The family declined an interview on Wednesday.

Other passengers from the cruise are poised to finish a 14-day quarantine at the Nav Centre in Cornwall, Ont., on Friday.