New bylaw could let homeowners rebuild on fringes of Gatineau Park

Residents in the Pontiac are conflicted over a proposed bylaw change that would allow private property owners to renovate, enlarge or even rebuild houses that fall inside or along the borders of Gatineau Park.

Around 25 residents turned out to a public meeting Wednesday night to find out more about the amendment, which would affect only residential, single family homes.

Right now, property owners aren't allowed to make more than minor fixes to their properties and even if a home has to be demolished, they are often only allowed to build on its exact footprint.

"I still think there's a clear and present danger to the park in terms of residential development," said Jean-Paul Murray of the Gatineau Park Protection Committee.

He said he wasn't convinced by assurances private properties would not be opened up to developers or more single family homes.

Handful of property owners affected

But Sheila McCrindle disagrees.

She owns a farm that borders Gatineau Park and had to cut through red tape to build a house on the property so she could be near her horses.

"I think it's a bit of a storm in a teacup," she said.

"It's just letting people live their lives next to the park the way they have been and should be allowed to do. I don't think it affects the quality of the park or the park ecosystems in any way."

The bylaw would affect around 14 property owners who have properties either partially or completely within the park, said Pontiac Mayor Joanne Labadie.

Her municipality governs the private properties, while any public land is overseen by the National Capital Commission.

Pontiac Mayor Joanne Labadie listens to residents discuss why they do or don't want to see the bylaw changed to allow private property owners more control to make changes to their homes and land within Gatineau Park. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

She said the bylaw change would be about allowing homeowners in Gatineau Park to have equal rights to change their properties, similar to those who also owns properties in the municipality but outside the park.

"Some of these properties have been in the family for generations and they just want to be able to make some changes," she said.

"One property in particular, they just want to move it because it's right on the road. They want to set it back and put it on a new foundation."

Heritage house 'needs love'

That owner is Pierre Gervais, who approached the municipality after discovering the heritage home that's been in his family for more than 100 years couldn't be relocated on his own property.

The property was bought by his grandfather in 1917 and the house has undergone only minor touch-ups since he became the owner in 2003.

"The house needs love," he said in a French interview. "I can't do anything on the land."

He wants to move the house 30 metres away from the busy road.

Pierre Gervais owns a heritage home that's been in his family for three generations. He wants to move it back 30 metres from the road, but discovered he can't under the current rules. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Gatineau Park was created in 1938, when existing private properties were grandfathered in.

Since 2008, the National Capital Commission has been working to acquire private lands.

Of 405 private properties on about 600 hectares a decade ago, the NCC has since purchased nearly half.

It said in a statement that the remaining private lands represent less than two per cent of the total area of Gatineau Park.